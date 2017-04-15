Watch Lorde Debut New Song “Sober” at Intimate Surprise Show

Lorde debuted a brand new song at her surprise concert in Pioneertown, CA last night, Billboard reports. Mere hours after announcing the show on Twitter, she took the stage at Pappy & Harriet’s and performed her first full set in almost three years to a sold-out crowd of about 300 fans. “I feel like the nice thing about a night like this is there’s so few of us, we can do whatever we want,” she said after playing several Pure Heroine tracks. “So I wanna try something that no one knows about yet. I wanna play you something from the new record. It’s kind of like one of my favorite things I think I’ve done. It’s a two part song but they’re very different. They’re what the core of this album is about.” She then launched into “Sober,” also performing previous Melodrama singles “Liability” and “Green Light.” Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.