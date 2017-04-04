Watch Billie Joe Armstrong & Stephen Colbert Sing an ‘Affordable’ Version of “Good Riddance”

It costs a lot of cash to sing popular songs on late night TV. But because Stephen Colbert is such a huge Green Day fan (part of a GD fan nation he’s dubbed the “Green Beans”), he was determined to find a reasonably affordable way to perform one of his favorite songs by the group, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

And so, on Monday night’s (Apr. 3) show, he debuted a new segment: “Lyrics We Can Afford to Songs We Love.” The concept was simple, really. Billie Joe strummed the familiar “Good Riddance” acoustic melody and Colbert and Armstrong replaced the tune’s plaintive lyrics with public domain lines from Stephen Foster’s beloved classic “Camptown Races.” That bobtail nag never sounded so punk rock.

Check it out:

And if that’s not enough, check out this extended behind-the-scenes view of Billie and the boys’ recent visit to The Late Show, including backstage interviews and bonus performance footage.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.