Watch Chance the Rapper Perform Kanye’s “Waves” on Tour

Chance the Rapper opened his tour last night in San Diego. The Chicago rapper of course performed tracks from last year’s Coloring Book, including “No Problems,” but more notably he played several songs from Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, including his version of “Waves.”

Before the release of Pablo in February 2016, Chance tweeted that he “fought everyone to keep Waves on the album” and that the “world is a better place for it.” Hours later, West tweeted a version of the album’s cover, with “Blame Chance” written dozens of times across it—seemingly faulting the earnest youngster for the album’s delay.

Watch Chance perform snippets of “Waves,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.,” “No Problem,” and “Ultralight Beam” below.

Yo @chancetherapper just performed his original version of Waves live WOW @TeamKanyeDaily pic.twitter.com/9DDEhQcPzZ — Carlo Miguel (@MIGGGGA) April 25, 2017

#chancetherapper #beencouragedtour A post shared by Torrey Hager (@creativebz86) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:24am PDT