Watch Chance the Rapper Perform Kanye’s “Waves” on Tour
Chance the Rapper opened his tour last night in San Diego. The Chicago rapper of course performed tracks from last year’s Coloring Book, including “No Problems,” but more notably he played several songs from Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, including his version of “Waves.”
Before the release of Pablo in February 2016, Chance tweeted that he “fought everyone to keep Waves on the album” and that the “world is a better place for it.” Hours later, West tweeted a version of the album’s cover, with “Blame Chance” written dozens of times across it—seemingly faulting the earnest youngster for the album’s delay.
Watch Chance perform snippets of “Waves,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.,” “No Problem,” and “Ultralight Beam” below.