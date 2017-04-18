News \
Watch Bleachers Perform “Don’t Take the Money” on Last Night’s Kimmel
Last night, Bleachers, aka Jack Antonoff, performed “Don’t Take the Money” from the project’s upcoming album Gone Now on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song, released in March, was co-written by Lorde, who also sings backing vocals, and whose album Melodrama (to be released June 16th) Antonoff helped produce. Bleachers also recently released a song featuring Carly Rae Jepsen called “Hate That You Know Me.” In the Kimmel performance, Antonoff is backed by a band and romps around the stage wearing a New York Mets T-shirt.
Gone Now is out June 2nd. Watch the Kimmel performance below.