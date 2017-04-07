Watch A Perfect Circle Debut New Song at Their First American Show Since 2014

On the opening night of their first North American tour in six years, A Perfect Circle debuted a new song that The PRP reports is called “Feathers.” The concert, at The Pearl in Las Vegas, was the first of a 21-date tour the Maynard James Keenan-fronted supergroup is taking through the U.S. this spring. Check out video of the new track and the remaining tour dates below.

A Perfect Circle

April 7 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Pearl

April 8 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Pearl

April 10 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Comerica Theatre

April 11 – San Diego, California @ Open Air Theatre

April 13 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 14 – Reno, Nevada @ Reno Event Center

April 15 – Sal Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

April 17 – Denver, Colorado @ 1st Bank Center

April 19 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Starlight Amphitheatre

April 20 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Chafietz Arena

April 22 – Tusla, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

April 23 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre

April 25 – Austin, Texas @ HEB Center at Cedar Park

April 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

April 27 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Center

April 29 – Jacksonville, Florida @ Welcome to Rockville

April 30 – Fort Meyers, Florida @ Fort Rock Festival

May 2 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

May 3 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

May 5 – Concord, North Carolina @ Carolina Rebellion

May 7 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

