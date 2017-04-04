Videos \
Video: D∆WN — “LA”
D∆WN has released the video for “LA,” the centerpiece from her last album Redemption. Although she chants “these LA streets are killing me” on the song’s hook, our heroine appears to be doing fine as she cavorts through the streets. Watch the Monty Marsh-directed video—filmed in black-and-white with a Schindler’s List treatment of red—below. D∆WN has also announced a short run of shows on the east coast; view those dates below.
Redemption tour:
July 13 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
July 14 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
July 15 — Toronto, CA @ Drake
July 19 — Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
July 20 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott
July 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Coda
July 22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory