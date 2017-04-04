Video: D∆WN — “LA”

D∆WN has released the video for “LA,” the centerpiece from her last album Redemption. Although she chants “these LA streets are killing me” on the song’s hook, our heroine appears to be doing fine as she cavorts through the streets. Watch the Monty Marsh-directed video—filmed in black-and-white with a Schindler’s List treatment of red—below. D∆WN has also announced a short run of shows on the east coast; view those dates below.

Redemption tour:

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

July 14 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

July 15 — Toronto, CA @ Drake

July 19 — Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

July 20 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

July 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Coda

July 22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory