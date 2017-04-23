News \
“Trump Will Kill America” Etched on The Smiths Record Store Day 7-Inch
In the vast landscape of kitsch and gimmick that is Record Store Day, The Smiths managed to release a limited 7-inch that stands out from the field. The lads from Manchester released a demo mix of “The Boy With the Thorn In His Side,” featuring a Drone Studios version of “Rubber Ring” on the B-side. But it’s the inscription in the disc’s A-side run-out groove that’s generating loads of interest, over the UK-exclusive release. “Trump Will Kill America” is etched in the vinyl, as reported from collectors the world over. Check out some pictures of the 7-inch, via Twitter, below.