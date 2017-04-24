Tori Amos Announces Her 15th Album Native Invader, Reveals Fall Tour Dates

Tori Amos has just announced a new album, Native Invader, her first since 2014’s Snowden-and-Cezanne-inspired Unrepentant Geraldines and her 15th full-length studio release. It is due out on September 8 via Decca Records.

You may wonder: Does the title imply some political themes? See if you can parse Amos’ statement about the album, and decide for yourself:

The songs on Native Invader are being pushed by the Muses to find different ways of facing unforeseen challenges and in some cases dangerous conflicts. The record looks to Nature and how, through resilience, she heals herself. The songs also wrestle with the question: what is our part in the destruction of our land, as well as ourselves, and in our relationships with each other? In life there can be the shock of unexpected fires, floods, earthquakes, or any cataclysmic ravager – both on the inside and outside of our minds. Sonically and visually, I wanted to look at how Nature creates with her opposing forces, becoming the ultimate regenerator through her cycles of death and re-birth. Time and time again she is able to renew, can we find this renewal for ourselves?

It seems like the discussion here will be a little more cosmic than “Fuck Trump.” Amos has also announced a European fall tour in support of the album. North American tour dates for November and December are forthcoming. See the dates that have been announced below.

9/6 – Cork, IE @ Opera House

9/7 – Dublin, IE @ Board Gais

9/9 – Gent, BE @ Capitole

9/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

9/11 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex

9/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

9/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

9/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

9/17 – Milan, IT @ Arcimboldi

9/18 – Geneva, CH @ Theatre Du Leman

9/20 – Linz, AT @ Brucknerhaus

9/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

9/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Concert

9/24 – Oslo, NO @ Konzerthus

9/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

9/27 – Essen, DE @ Colosseum

9/29 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

9/30 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonie

10/1 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

10/4 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/5 – Manchester, UK @ Palace Theatre

10/6 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy