Founding Jamiroquai Keyboardist and Songwriter Toby Smith Dead at 46

Toby Smith, keyboardist, producer, co-songwriter, and founding member of the British funk band Jamiroquai, passed away at the age of 46 yesterday. The cause of death is currently unknown. The news was announced via the Jamiroquai fansite Junkin and confirmed in an Instagram post by Jamiroquai’s former bass player Stuart Zender.

Smith was an integral part of writing and producing Jamiroquai’s best-known work during his tenure in the band from 1992 to 2002, including the hits “Virtual Insanity,” “Deeper Underground,” “Cosmic Girl” and “Space Cowboy.” Smith left Jamiroquai in the spring of 2002 citing family obligations, but continued to produce and contribute to work by other artists, including the pop-rock band The Hoosiers.

[Variety]