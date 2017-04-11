The Wire Creator David Simon and Steve Earle Have Talked About Making a Baltimore Musical

David Simon—who was recently seen tweeting his way through saying “nigga”—could possibly return to the source material that’s made him famous. According to a New York Times feature with musician Steve Earle, whose work appeared in The Wire and Treme, the pair have talked about creating a musical based in The Wire’s setting of Baltimore. The profile offers no other details other than how it’s planned to take place specifically in the neighborhood of Sparrows Point.

This wouldn’t be Simon’s first foray into theater. Back in 2013, it was reported that he was working on a musical based off the work of the Pogues, the Celtic punk group that’s featured prominently on The Wire. That still hasn’t been released, and it’s likely the Baltimore musical will be on the backburner for a while: Simon has been working on the ’70s porn drama The Deuce, which is set to premiere on HBO later this year.