The War on Drugs Announce U.S., European Tour Dates
Philadelphia indie rock outfit The War on Drugs announced a fall tour that criss-crosses both American and Europe. The dates come on the heels of their new single “Thinking of a Place.” Produced by frontman Adam Granduciel and Shawn Everett, the new song is the band’s long-awaited follow-up to their 2014 album Lost In The Dream.
Fans who are signed up for the band’s emailing list will receive early access to ticket presales, which begin on May 1st for North American fans and May 2nd for European and U.K. fans.
Tour Dates for The War On Drugs:
Sep. 21—Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center
Sep. 22—New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
Sep. 23—Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Sep. 25—Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Sep. 26—Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Sep. 28—Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Sep. 29—Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall [Outside Lawn]
Sep. 30—Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Oct. 5—Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Oct. 6—Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
Oct. 9—Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Oct. 11—Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Oct. 13—Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 14—Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Oct. 18—St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 19—Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Oct. 20—Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Oct. 21—Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Nov. 2—Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Nov. 3—Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Nov. 4—Brussels, BE @ Forest National
Nov. 6—Paris, FR @ Bataclan
Nov. 9—Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Nov. 10—Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Nov. 12—Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Nov. 14—London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
Nov. 17—Zurich, CH @ X-tra
Nov. 18—Milan, IT @ Fabrique
Nov. 20—München, DE @ Muffathalle
Nov. 21—Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
Nov. 22—Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Nov. 24—Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
Nov. 25—Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
Nov. 27—Stockholm, SE @ Annexet