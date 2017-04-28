The War on Drugs Announce U.S., European Tour Dates

Philadelphia indie rock outfit The War on Drugs announced a fall tour that criss-crosses both American and Europe. The dates come on the heels of their new single “Thinking of a Place.” Produced by frontman Adam Granduciel and Shawn Everett, the new song is the band’s long-awaited follow-up to their 2014 album Lost In The Dream.

Fans who are signed up for the band’s emailing list will receive early access to ticket presales, which begin on May 1st for North American fans and May 2nd for European and U.K. fans.

Tour Dates for The War On Drugs:

Sep. 21—Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center

Sep. 22—New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

Sep. 23—Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sep. 25—Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Sep. 26—Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Sep. 28—Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Sep. 29—Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall [Outside Lawn]

Sep. 30—Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct. 5—Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 6—Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 9—Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Oct. 11—Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Oct. 13—Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 14—Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 18—St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 19—Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct. 20—Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Oct. 21—Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Nov. 2—Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Nov. 3—Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Nov. 4—Brussels, BE @ Forest National

Nov. 6—Paris, FR @ Bataclan

Nov. 9—Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Nov. 10—Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Nov. 12—Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Nov. 14—London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Nov. 17—Zurich, CH @ X-tra

Nov. 18—Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Nov. 20—München, DE @ Muffathalle

Nov. 21—Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

Nov. 22—Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Nov. 24—Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

Nov. 25—Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

Nov. 27—Stockholm, SE @ Annexet