Stream the New Pornographers’ Latest Album, Whiteout Conditions

Indefatigable indie rock supergroup the New Porngraphers celebrate 18 years as a band this year. They’re about to release their seventh album, Whiteout Conditions, and it’s streaming today via NPR. Destroyer’s Dan Bejar sat this one out, but the record does lead off with a Neko Case vocal on the buoyant “Play Money,” just in case you need a pick-me-up this Monday.

Whiteout Conditions is officially out this Friday, April 7. Stream it below.

