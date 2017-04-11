In Indio this weekend? Head over to The Lucky Lounge Presents: Desert Jam at The Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs on either Saturday 4/15 and/or Sunday 4/16 from 12-6pm. VIP guests of The Lucky Lounge Presents: Desert Lounge, produced by BMF Media, will not only soak in a special performance by Noah Cyrus on Saturday, BUT will also enjoy the following!

Live deejays

A relaxation vacation-like oasis by Homeaway , where massages and manicures will be offered.

, where massages and manicures will be offered. A beauty bar including hair styling services courtesy of Splat , and makeup touchups by One Two Cosmetics.

, and makeup touchups by Guests will be able to experience the augmented reality app YouCam Makeup , the world’s most downloaded beauty app, that allows users to virtually try on makeup, instantly purchase products, and share selfies from their mobile device.

, the world’s most downloaded beauty app, that allows users to virtually try on makeup, instantly purchase products, and share selfies from their mobile device. Specialty sips will be provided by CORE Water , High Brew Coffee , Heineken and Deep Eddy Vodka .

, , and . Gifting for VIPs, food, a pool, fun in the sun and much more will also be available throughout the remainder of the weekend.

What: The Lucky Lounge Presents: Desert Jam

When: Saturday 4/15 from 12-6pm and Sunday 4/16 from 12-6pm

Where: The Ingleside Inn 200 W Ramon Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92264

RSVP: Here