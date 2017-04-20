Culture \
Blame These Songs for the Chainsmokers
Today, the Chainsmokers shared a written list of 19 songs that inspired them to make music. Amongst other excellent selections from your college years, it includes “Everything on Justice’s Cross.” (Technically, that makes it 30 songs, but who’s counting?) Here are some alternative headlines for this post:
The Chainsmokers’ Favorite Songs Include “Everything on Justice’s Cross“
Chainsmokers Rudely Forget to Thank Formative Influence Ratatat
The Chainsmokers’ Desert Island Songs Are Your Dumb Roommate’s Party Playlist From 2008
The Chainsmokers Have the Same Taste In Music as The Most Basic Hipster Motherfucker You Knew In College
The Chainsmokers Were Definitely Rich
Here Are 19 Songs Better Than Every Chainsmokers Single
Yesterday on the bus we were talking about music that really inspired us to start doing what we do. So we put together a list of 19 songs pic.twitter.com/6dAOVr2sBo
— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 17, 2017