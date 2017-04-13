The Chainsmokers’ Memories… Is Metacritic’s Worst Album Of The Year So Far

Alleged non-assholes the Chainsmokers finally released their debut album Memories… Do Not Open last week. While the jury’s been out over the last few years on whether the group is actually any good or not, the reviews for Memories… Do Not Open might have finally put that debate to rest for the time being. As of now, the LP is the lowest user-ranked album of the year on Metacritic, receiving a dismal score of 1.3 (for comparison, the next lowest score is for Ed Sheeran’s Divide, and even that received a comparatively generous 4.3).

The album is also the second lowest-ranked album by critics on the site, with only Canadian-rapper NAV’s self-titled album getting slammed harder. It’s been a rough week for the Chainsmokers, but they can take solace in the fact that “Closer” came on twice in the same hour last night at karaoke and killed both times.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.