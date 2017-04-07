Stream the Chainsmokers’ Debut Album Memories…Do Not Open

It’s here, folks: the debut LP from the inimitable (or perhaps all-too-imitable) Chainsmokers is available to stream and download wherever music is found on the Internet. The band has put out three singles from the record prior to release: “Paris,” the Coldplay-featuring “Something Just Like This,” and most recently, “The One.” The first two have charted in the Top 10, and the newest is well on its way, as you might expect from a duo whose frat-friendly EDM has taken over the country. Listen to the album and see if you can guess how many more hits might be coming. Sample Memories…Do Not Open below.