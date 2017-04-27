Culture \

The 1975 Announce New Album Music for Cars

CREDIT: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The 1975 have announced Music for Cars, the follow-up to last year’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. The news was announced during an interview with Zane Lowe. According a February tweet by the band’s Matt Healy, it’ll be out in 2018.

