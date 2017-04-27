The 1975 Announce New Album Music for Cars

The 1975 have announced Music for Cars, the follow-up to last year’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. The news was announced during an interview with Zane Lowe. According a February tweet by the band’s Matt Healy, it’ll be out in 2018.

“The next record’s called ‘Music For Cars.’ That’s the title and it references our 2nd EP or our 3rd EP.” @Truman_Black @the1975 pic.twitter.com/X7pv8hxr9w — Beats 1 (@Beats1) April 27, 2017