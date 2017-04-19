Motown Songwriter Sylvia Moy Dies at 78

Famed Motown songwriter Sylvia Moy passed away at the age of 78 last Saturday in Dearborn, MI, according to the New York Times. The death was from pneumonia-related complications, according to her sister.

Moy was best known for working with Stevie Wonder, producing hits like “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” and “My Cherie Amour.” The former was arguably a career-saving hit; Moy explained in her 2006 Songwriters Hall of Fame speech that Motown was struggling with how to handle Wonder after a string of songs failed to reach the success of “Fingertips Pt. 2,” composed when he was 12.

Listen to her two famed Stevie Wonder collaborations below. Sylvia also went on to co-write hits for Marvin Gaye and the Isley Brothers.