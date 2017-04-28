Stream Sylvan Esso’s New Album What Now

After a few previously-announced singles, Sylvan Esso have finally shared their sophomore LP in-full. Titled What Now, the album finds the band continuing their sharp takedown of Top 40 radio as they chart out a different trajectory for success. With 10 tracks of high-voltage synth-pop at production levels never before heard from the duo, the album makes a sincere case for their presence in pop conversations alongside acts like Haim and St. Vincent. Give it a listen below.