Stream New Gorillaz Remixes Produced by Bonobo and Claptone

Gorillaz just released new remixes of Humanz tracks “We Got The Power” (featuring Noel Gallagher and Savage’s Jehnny Beth) and “Andromeda” (featuring D.R.A.M.) by the producers Bonobo and Claptone. Earlier this week, the band also dropped remixes of “Ascension” by Nic Fanciulli and “Saturnz Barz” by Banx & Ranx. Humanz, Gorrilaz first new album in seven years, features collaborations with Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Grace Jones, Danny Brown and De La Soul and is set to be released on April 28. Listen to the remixes below