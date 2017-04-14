Stream Actress’s New Album AZD

Three years ago, the heady lo-fi dance music auteur Actress dropped the most polarizing album in his catalog and promptly intimated that he’d either be moving on to a new project or quitting music entirely. Thankfully, that didn’t turn out to be the case: today, the producer born Darren Jordan Cunningham shares his fifth album AZD, following the release of the great advance singles “X22RME” and “Dancing in the Smoke.” AZD is now available on the major streaming platforms, plus on CD and 2xLP via Ninja Tune. Listen below via Spotify.