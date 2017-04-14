The First Trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Here

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next installment of the vaunted franchise, is here. Over two minutes, we get glimpses of characters new and old along with series of a moody voiceovers, including one from Luke Skywalker that ominously declares: “It’s time for the Jedi to end.” Watch it below, and find the movie’s poster. It’s out December 15.

