Speedy Ortiz Cover TV On The Radio for Planned Parenthood Compilation

With recent attacks on women’s reproductive freedom and affordable healthcare, artists like Alex G, Speedy Ortiz, Porches, and The Lemon Twigs have banded together to create a new album of covers benefitting Planned Parenthood. The compilation, titled Cover Your Ass Volume 1, features a cover of TV on the Radio’s “Young Liars,” which premiered today. Frontperson Sadie Dupuis told Consequence of Sound she chose to cover “Young Liars” because of it’s political significance:

“‘Young Liars’ is poetic and lovely, but also rife with the American shame and sneering political skepticism that marked the best of W. Bush-era post-punk,” she said. “So the song has a renewed resonance considering the fearful dystopian anticipation our current administration’s ‘marked down freedom’ has generated in so many of us.”

The album is out May 26th via Lionfish, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Listen to the new track and check out the album’s full tracklist below.

Cover Your Ass Vol. 1 Tracklist:

Deerhoof – “Fight the Power” (Public Enemy cover)

Hinds – “When It Comes To You” (Dead Ghosts cover)

Cut Worms – “Truly Julie’s Blues” (Bob Lind cover)

The Lemon Twigs – “White Flag” (Dido cover)

Daddy Issues – “Boys of Summer” (Don Henley cover)

Speedy Ortiz – “Young Liars” (TV on the Radio cover)

Palehound – “Miss Independent” (Kelly Clarkson cover)

The Quilz – “Girl U Want” (DEVO cover)

Cass McCombs Band – “Yes We Can Can” (Pointer Sisters cover)

Porches – “Morpha Too” (Big Star cover)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Druglord Landlord” (Cold Foamers cover)

TEEN – “Boys Keep Swinging” (David Bowie cover)1

Luke Temple – “Duchess” (Scott Walker cover)