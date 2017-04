Meet Buddy Mercury, a beagle mix from down yonder with two big, floppy ears and a story to tell. We don’t know much about this rescue pup other than the fact that he was recently adopted by humans with a piano, and has began to sing the blues.

Here is Buddy Mercury with the piano:

Buddy sometimes wears a bow tie when he performs:

This hook gets me every time:

It’s true that music is a language that we can all understand. Thank you, Buddy.