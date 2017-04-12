Sigur Rós, a Great Band to Get High to, Are Now Selling Their Own Edibles

Joining the ranks of Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, 311 and other cannabis-friendly musical merchandisers, Icelandic linguists Sigur Rós now have their own line of edibles. According to the website of marijuana retailer Lord Jones, the limited-run, CBD-infused “medicated gumdrops” are “inspired by the flavors of foraged Icelandic berries.” The “Wild Sigurberry,” as the flavor is known, allegedly tastes like blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries, and is set to come in two dosage options.

“This limited edition product collaboration includes a proprietary terpene blend designed to provide a calming sense of well being inspired by the music of Sigur Rós,” the site reads. Anybody who’s seen 2007 concert-ish film Heima conked out of their gourd knows what this means.

Available at qualified medical marijuana dispensaries in California, the drops can also be delivered through the Lord Jones website. Check out photos of the drops below.