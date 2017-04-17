Shamir Surprise Releases New Album Hope

This morning, Shamir surprise released Hope, a new album available for streaming on SoundCloud. You can also download it here. The record, which follows his 2015 debut album Ratchet, was recorded this past weekend. In a note attached to the album, Shamir said he almost quit music, as “the wear of staying polished with how im presented and how my music was presented took a huge toll on me mentally.” Instead, he recorded this album by himself, playing, writing, producing, and mixing everything. (Kieris Ferris mastered the record.)

“Im not gonna lie, this album is hard to listen to,” he wrote. “but it was even harder for me to share. I love pop music, i love outsider music, and i love lofi music, this is my way of combining all 3.”

Hear Hope below, and find the full text of his note and the album’s tracklist.

I was gonna quit music this weekend. From day 1 it was clear i was an accidental pop star. I loved the idea of it, i mean who doesn’t? Still the wear of staying polished with how im presented and how my music was presented took a huge toll on me mentally. I started to hate music, the thing i loved the most! When i would listen to immaculate recordings with my friends their praise over the quality of the art as opposed to the art itself made me feel really sad for music as a medium in general. My music only feels exciting for me if its in the moment, and thats what this album is. I made this album this past weekend stuck in my room with just a 4 track feeling hopeless about my love for music. Im not gonna lie, this album is hard to listen to, but it was even harder for me to share. I love pop music, i love outsider music, and i love lofi music, this is my way of combining all 3. Anyway I played, wrote, produced, and mixed everything and big thanks to Kieran Ferris for Mastering an album with an hours notice! its free! Enjoy! Love Yall! Still more 2 come!!!!!!!

Hope:

Hope What Else

Ignore Everything

Tom Kelly

Easier

Like A Bird

One More Time Won’t Kill You

I Fucking Hate You

Rain (Blake Babies Cover)

Bleed It Out