Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island Hint at Movie About Music Festival That Goes “Horribly Wrong”

Amid news of the debacle that was the Fyre Festival—a meant-to-be lavish music festival on a secluded Bahamian island catering to the ultra-rich that ended in a Lord of the Flies-esque disaster of unpreparedness and harsh tropical conditions—funnymen Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer) announced on Twitter that they have been working on a film project with a very similar plot.”This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” Rogen tweeted.

The Lonely Island, the parody rap group behind 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and viral SNL digital shorts “Lazy Sunday” and “D*** in a Box,” corroborated the news, tweeting, “For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea.”

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.