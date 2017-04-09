News \
See The Chainsmokers Do “Paris” and “Break Up Every Night” on SNL
Fresh off the heels of the release of their debut album, Memories… Do Not Open (which has rocketed to #1 around the world) The Chainsmokers made their way to Saturday Night Live last night, for two cuts of their signature EDM-pop miasma. Surrounded by vaguely erotic missives scrawled in neon, the duo of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart had a band for the performances of “Paris” and “Break Up Every Night,” doing their best impression of a stadium rock band. Watch both performances below.