See The Chainsmokers Do “Paris” and “Break Up Every Night” on SNL

Fresh off the heels of the release of their debut albumMemories… Do Not Open (which has rocketed to #1 around the world) The Chainsmokers made their way to Saturday Night Live last night, for two cuts of their signature EDM-pop miasma. Surrounded by vaguely erotic missives scrawled in neon, the duo of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart had a band for the performances of “Paris” and “Break Up Every Night,” doing their best impression of a stadium rock band. Watch both performances below.

Dale Eisinger
