New Music: (Sandy) Alex G – “Proud”
Lo-fi, indie pop artist (Sandy) Alex G has released a new track off of his upcoming album Rocket. “Proud” features a variety of strummed guitars accompanied by a warm, boom-chuck drum kit and a simple bass line. Highlights include the sweet, occasional background piano solo, the instrumentation peaking near the end with additional synth-y textures. It comes with a charming lyric video, depicting scenes with friends hanging out in a slightly grungy-looking apartment, and footage of the slushy streets of New York City. Watch it below.
In other news, the artist has changed his name from his previous moniker, Alex G. A press release states: “Going forward, Alex G will be known as (Sandy) Alex G. We are unable to provide further comment at this time, but would appreciate you using the new titling for all future mentions.”
The Philadelphia DIY musician, who found major success through his releases on Bandcamp, is now signed to Domino. His North American tour kicks off on May 18th in Brooklyn. Find those dates below.
Rocket is out May 19th. Watch the lyric video for “Proud” below.
(Sandy) Alex G:
05/18 Brooklyn, NY – The Park Church Co-Op (SOLD OUT)
06/02 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel
06/03 Richmond, VA – Strange Matter
06/04 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Backroom
06/06 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade: Purgatory
06/07 Orlando, FL – The Social
06/09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
06/10 Austin, TX – The Parish
06/11 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
06/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
06/15 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
06/16 La Jolla, CA – Che Cafe
06/17 Orange County, CA – Constellation Room
06/18 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
06/20 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
06/21 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt
06/22 Portland, OR – Holocene
06/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
06/25 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
06/27 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
06/28 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
06/29 Columbus, OH – Double Happiness
06/30 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
07/01 Detroit, MI – El Club
07/02 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
07/04 Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
07/05 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
07/06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
07/08 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer