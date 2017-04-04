New Music: (Sandy) Alex G – “Proud”

Lo-fi, indie pop artist (Sandy) Alex G has released a new track off of his upcoming album Rocket. “Proud” features a variety of strummed guitars accompanied by a warm, boom-chuck drum kit and a simple bass line. Highlights include the sweet, occasional background piano solo, the instrumentation peaking near the end with additional synth-y textures. It comes with a charming lyric video, depicting scenes with friends hanging out in a slightly grungy-looking apartment, and footage of the slushy streets of New York City. Watch it below.

In other news, the artist has changed his name from his previous moniker, Alex G. A press release states: “Going forward, Alex G will be known as (Sandy) Alex G. We are unable to provide further comment at this time, but would appreciate you using the new titling for all future mentions.”

The Philadelphia DIY musician, who found major success through his releases on Bandcamp, is now signed to Domino. His North American tour kicks off on May 18th in Brooklyn. Find those dates below.

Rocket is out May 19th. Watch the lyric video for “Proud” below.

(Sandy) Alex G:

05/18 Brooklyn, NY – The Park Church Co-Op (SOLD OUT)

06/02 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

06/03 Richmond, VA – Strange Matter

06/04 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Backroom

06/06 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade: Purgatory

06/07 Orlando, FL – The Social

06/09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

06/10 Austin, TX – The Parish

06/11 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

06/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

06/15 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

06/16 La Jolla, CA – Che Cafe

06/17 Orange County, CA – Constellation Room

06/18 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

06/20 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

06/21 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt

06/22 Portland, OR – Holocene

06/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

06/25 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

06/27 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

06/28 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

06/29 Columbus, OH – Double Happiness

06/30 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

07/01 Detroit, MI – El Club

07/02 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

07/04 Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

07/05 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

07/06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/08 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer