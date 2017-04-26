Video: Rostam – “Gwan”

Rostam has released a video and official audio for one of the solo songs he’s previewed since leaving Vampire Weekend last January, “Gwan.” It’s a pulsating, largely percussion-less ballad; the rhythm is in the string section. The lyrics are vague and somnambulistic enough to suit the chorus (“But all of these dreams keep coming back to me slowly”) except for a passing specific reference: “Your face against the glass/Across 11th ave.” It suits the video’s NYC scenery: Rostam, mohawked and beaming, stalks around Manhattan in slightly slowed-motion, recalling Chris Martin on the beach of Coldplay’s classic “Yellow” video. Watch the clip and listen to the song below.