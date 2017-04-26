Enjoy the Heartracing Thrills of Rihanna’s “Work” Getting 1 Percent Faster Every Time She Says “Work”

Can a dancehall-flavored romp like Rihanna’s “Work” be turned into a heart palpitation-inducing thriller? In short, yes. The video below, uploaded in December, explains how just with its title: “Work But Every Time Rihanna Says Work It Gets 1% Faster.” That may sound like a minuscule percentage, but keep in mind how many times Rihanna says the song title in succession. Within two minutes, the song evolves into trip that has every bit of Mad Max’s sustained tension, except with more grinding and fewer scrap-metal trucks. Also, there’s far more Drake. See for yourself below.

[h/t Moses Sumney]