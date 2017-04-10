Remy Ma Was Asked to Finish a Nicki Minaj Lyric on VH1’s Hip-Hop Squares

Remy Ma’s beef with Nicki Minaj cooled off quickly after the latter responded to “shETHER” with “No Frauds,” but it’s certainly not a distant memory. This made it a bit uncomfortable when Remy made an appearance on VH1’s Hip-Hop Squares and was tasked with finishing off a lyric from Minaj’s 2014 hit “Anaconda.”

In response, Remy was as wishy-washy as turned out to be during their beef. She started off by shading Nicki, saying, “I’m thinking she would’ve said something about her butt, because that’s every other two bars.” After being met with some oooh’s, she doubled back by claiming she was a fan of Nicki’s and knows all of her lyrics. But then she got the lyric in question obviously wrong: “Put his butt to sleep, now I’m eating some tacos,” Remy said, not even really bothering to take a stab at the lyrical miracle that actually goes, “Put his butt to sleep, now he’s calling me NyQuil.”

The famed over-the-counter medication for the common cold contains sedating antihistamines that cause drowsiness, so the bar makes sense. Remy may be the only person who eats tacos immediately after sex. Watch the exchange below.