Radiohead Plays “Where I End And You Begin” Live For the First Time in Years

“Where I End And You Begin” is a low-key highlight from the 2003 Radiohead album Hail to the Thief; in retrospect, its gently insistent kraut-ish momentum feels a bit like a preview of the direction the band would eventually explore on The King of Limbs. Despite that, Radiohead hasn’t played the song since 2008, until a show in Kansas City last night, Pitchfork notes. The performance, which is tight and faithful to the album version, follows another live rarity from last week, when the band busted out OK Computer closer “The Tourist,” also for the first time in nine years. Watch fan footage of “Where I End And You Begin” below.