Queens of the Stone Age Are Teasing Something Called Twentyfive

2015 Rock in Rio - Day 04
CREDIT: Raphael Dias/Getty Images

Queens of the Stone Age took to social media this afternoon to tease something called Twentyfive:

We don’t know what this is yet—a summer tour? a collection of Adele covers?—but there are rumors of a new Queens of the Stone Age album. Most notably, podcast host and past band interviewer Dean Delrey let slip that Queens had “just finished” a project during an episode of his show Let There Be Talk last month.

Queens of the Stone Age’s previous album was 2013’s …Like Clockwork. Stay tuned.

Anna Gaca
