PWR BTTM – “LOL”

CREDIT: Ebru Yildiz

PWR BTTM are getting ready to release their new album Pageant in May. So far, we’ve heard two new songs, “Big Beautiful Day” and “Answer My Text” (which comes with a colorful, angsty music video).

Now, they’ve released “LOL,” a short, sub-three minute track which starts small and builds tension, releasing into a majestic rock ballad. Fittingly for the form, “LOL” is just a little more serious than the other songs we’ve heard so far from Pageant: “I know that I am naive / And when I see you, my heart is 19 / I didn’t know you could take such a shape” sings Ben Hopkins with more fragility than usual, reminding us that being in love is bittersweet and complicated, indeed.

Pageant is out May 12. Stream “LOL” below.

CORRECTION (12:37 p.m.): An earlier version of this post erroneously stated the song’s singer.

Geena Kloeppel
Tags: PWR BTTM
