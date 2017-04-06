Pusha T: Damon Albarn Said the New Gorillaz Album Is “a Party for the End of the World if Trump Wins”

Today, Zane Lowe premiered “Let Me Out,” the latest single from Gorillaz’s upcoming Humanz album, on his Beats 1 show, The track features Mavis Staples and Pusha T. The former Clipse rapper and G.O.O.D. Music head later appeared on the show himself, and discussed a number of topics, including ping pong, the potential for a Clipse reunion (“I’m forever with it. Everybody knows I’m with it, it’s just about getting [Malice] on the same page”), and his experience working with Damon Albarn on the Gorillaz collaboration in the UK last year.

Apparently, the Gorillaz album was conceived around the hypothetical idea that Donald Trump would win the U.S. presidential election. Albarn’s premonition, many months on, has still got Pusha a little shook up. Here’s what he told Lowe:

“When I get over there, Damon begins to tell me the album’s a party for the end of the world if Trump were to win. This is conceptualized as a party for the world if Trump wins. I didn’t even want to think about it, but it did give me a colorful backdrop into just being like, ‘Say anything’ and attack all issues that i wanted to attack…Mind you I wrote from the perspective of this day…of a Trump win. Then I started wondering, ‘What type of crystal ball did this guy [Damon Albarn] have? Why are you even asking me to even think along these lines? He really did; he was first. I don’t think that he thought he was going to win but he definitely conceptualized this whole thing.”

Listen to the full interview below; the Trump/Gorillaz discussion comes about three minutes in.