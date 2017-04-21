Culture \
From Dirty Mind to Diamonds and Pearls: Remember Prince’s Classic Albums
After Prince’s passing on April 21, 2016, SPIN writers revisited their favorite Prince albums. Read their essays on Dirty Mind, Controversy, Purple Rain, Parade, Sign o’ the Times, and Diamonds and Pearls below.
Dirty Mind (1980)
Controversy (1981)
Purple Rain (1984)
“The color purple became a feeling, a shared experience in 1984. Despite the three decades of platitudes and the creative ambition that warrants them, it’s worth noting that very rarely does Purple Rain feel overwrought with any sense of forced gravitas.” Read the full piece here.
Parade (1986)
“In relating Parade’s mystifying and thoroughly incomplete story, Prince actually told us more about himself than on any previous album.” Read the full piece here.