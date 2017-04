Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan is back with an infectious new solo single, “Stronger Now.” The latest release follows “Stray Dog” (which premiered on Drake’s OVO Sound Radio show) and a guest appearance on one of four new Gorillaz songs, “Saturnz Barz.”

“Stronger Now” floats on big, airy synth hooks and the power of self-confidence, but it’s grounded by Popcaan’s fun, conversational asides (don’t forget, he’s #unruly). Listen below.