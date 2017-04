Popcaan is part of the cadre of artists featured on Gorillaz’s upcoming album Humanz, but he’s also still a dancehall star in his own right. Over the weekend, Popcaan officially released his sun-kissed song “Stray Dog,” which was originally featured in a February episode of OVO Radio. The unruly bwoi’s anthem comes with a new video, which is mainly him posturing with his crew. Watch it below.