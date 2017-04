While Kendrick Lamar is adding to his lore tonight with DAMN., the 20-year-old Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is on the other end of his career, releasing his self-titled debut mixtape. Somehow, Carti has been buzzing for two years since his breakthrough single “Broke Boi” without dropping a full-length project. But that changes tonight with help from A$AP Rocky and fellow young gun Lil Uzi Vert.

Stream Playboi Carti below.