After debuting the track “A Dog Called Money” yesterday, songwriting icon PJ Harvey has officially released the single today along with a new song called “I’ll Be Waiting.” While “A Dog Called Money” is hushed, bleak, and flush with chilling harmonies, “I’ll Be Waiting” finds the musician returning to the sparse strum of tracks like “England” and “Hanging on the Wire” from 2011’s terrific Let England Shake. Check out both tracks below.