Watch PJ Harvey Perform “The Community of Hope” on Colbert

There were two rare guest appearances on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert: conservative commentator “Stephen Colbert” celebrating the firing of Bill O’Reilly, and singer-songwriter PJ Harvey playing “The Community of Hope,” a song from last year’s The Hope Six Demolition Project“Colbert” is living in a cabin the woods these days; Harvey is in New York City for a show at the newly opened venue Brooklyn Steel tonight. It’s part of a short U.S. tour that runs through May. Watch both clips below.

Anna Gaca
