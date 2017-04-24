Phoenix Officially Announce New Album Ti Amo

After premiering a few new songs at a show in Belgium over the weekend, Phoenix have officially announced a new album. It’s called Ti Amo and will come June 9. The release is Phoenix’s first since 2013’s Bankrupt!

The new album isn’t just Italian in name; guitarist Laurent Brancowitz told the New York Times that he likens the new album to “summer and Italian discos.” Phoenix have previously announced a 33-date world tour, which includes a stop at New York’s Governor’s Ball on June 3.