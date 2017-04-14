Here’s 13 Seconds of What Sounds Like a New Phoenix Song Called “J-Boy”

Phoenix are ramping up to do something, having announced a world tour and hinted at new music in recent weeks. Today, they posted a teaser video to Twitter that features 13 seconds of new music, as title cards of old songs flash by concluding with the title of what’s probably a new song: “J-Boy.” Listen to it below. Phoenix haven’t released a new album since 2013’s Bankrupt!.

