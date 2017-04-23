Phoenix Debut Three New Songs In Antwerp

French indie-pop auteurs Phoenix are quite clearly gearing up for a new release, their first since 2013’s Bankrupt!. Beyond announcing a massive world tour for 2017, the quartet’s been teasing new material in a number of short forms, including 30 seconds of a track in a Sofia Coppola-directed ad for Calvin Klein. Last night, the band played its first show in nearly three years, hitting the Muziekcentrum Trix in Antwerp, Belgium. According to reports, Phoenix debuted three new songs, including the previously teased “J-Boy.” In addition, fans were treated to the live debuts of “Ti Amo” and “Role Model,” all songs we have yet to hear in recorded form. Video of the new songs is scarce, but photos from the show confirm the titles of the new tracks.

Phoenix setlist for tonight ! #phoenix #setlist #trix #antwerpen #wearephoenix #phoenixband #warmupshow A post shared by A X E L (@_a__x__e__l_) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

