Pepsi Is Standing By Its Absurd Kendall Jenner Ad

Despite a social media backlash as ubiquitous as its competitor’s red cans, America’s second leading provider of carbonated sugar water is standing by a new commercial that depicts Kendall Jenner infiltrating a protest in order to give a police officer a can of Pepsi. In a statement to Ad Week, Pepsi Corp. said:

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

In an earlier statement to the country’s foremost revolutionary publication, Teen Vogue, Pepsi Corp. stated:

“The creative showcases a moment of unity, and a point where multiple storylines converge in the final advert. It depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to ‘Live For Now,’ in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.”

It seems like advertising might be bad?