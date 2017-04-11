NxWorries (Anderson .Paak + Knxwledge) Release Video for “Scared Money,” Preview “Best One” Remix

Paid in Full is a Damon Dash-produced hood classic that’s now the inspiration for NxWorries’ new video for Yes Lawd! cut “Scared Money,” which features Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge playing the hustlin’ muhfuckers. The second half of the clip, which was released today, flips the track to tease Knxwledge’s remix of another album cut “Best One.” The song will be part of Knxwledge’s full-length Yes Lawd! remix album, which will be out in the future. Watch the video below.