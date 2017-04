Nite Jewel recently announced her upcoming album Real High with a new song, “2 Good 2 Be True.” Today, the electo singer-songwriter born Ramona Gonzalez is back with another new song, “The Answer.” It’s a watery, ultra-chill track, set to video director Logan Fields’ dreamy, saturated neons.

Real High is out May 5 from Gloriette Records. Take in “The Answer” below.