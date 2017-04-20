Nite Jewel Releases “Real High” Video on a Real Special Day

If you had a new song and video called “Real High,” today would probably be a pretty chill day to release it. Here’s the mellow, crystalline title track and accompanying video for Nite Jewel’s upcoming album Real High, out May 5 from Nite Jewel’s own Gloriette Records. (Italians Do It Better will release a 12″ companion EP called Obsession, with b-sides and alternate mixes.) Nite Jewel’s tour also kicks off tonight in Los Angeles. Watch “Real High,” directed by Jose Wolff, below.