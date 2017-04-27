Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds/Grinderman bandmate Warren Ellis often compose film scores together. Recently, they’ve provided music for movies like Hell Or High Water and Wind River and shows like National Geographic’s MARS, and Pitchfork reports that their latest project is the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix film War Machine. Directed by David Michôd and based on Michael Hastings’ 2012 nonfiction book The Operators, the film is a blackly comic satire about the war in Afghanistan, focusing on a US general played by Brad Pitt. It premieres on Netflix 5/26, and the cast also features Topher Grace, Emory Cohen, Tilda Swinton, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ben Kingsley. Watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.